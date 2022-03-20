Campbell Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,980 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,559 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 3.6% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891,357 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,848,711,000 after buying an additional 7,850,030 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after buying an additional 5,079,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,133,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,552,000 after buying an additional 2,283,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,895,601,000 after buying an additional 1,821,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $232.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

