Campbell Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,150 shares during the quarter. Park Hotels & Resorts comprises about 2.4% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

PK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

PK opened at $19.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

