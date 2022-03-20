Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $155.00

Calnex Solutions Plc (LON:CLX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 155 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 155 ($2.02), with a volume of 136964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149.50 ($1.94).

The company has a market cap of £135.63 million and a PE ratio of 36.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 128.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Get Calnex Solutions alerts:

In other news, insider Ann Cochrane Cook Wallace Budge sold 654,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £818,276.25 ($1,064,078.35).

Calnex Solutions Limited provides test and measurement products for telecommunication networks. It offers Paragon that enables users to capture real-world packet delay variation profiles from their existing network and replay those profiles in a controlled lab environment; and Paragon-X, which measures the accuracy of the recovered time of day (ToD) and frequency (MTIE/TDEV) to the specified limits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calnex Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calnex Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.