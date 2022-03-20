Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) will post earnings per share of ($1.65) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($2.10). Caesars Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($2.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.21.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,509 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.83. 2,776,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.12.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

