Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC) Trading Up 0.4%

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.73 and last traded at $25.71. 133,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 171,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.06.

Get Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.