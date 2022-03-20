Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 461.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CABA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $55.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.38. Cabaletta Bio has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 355.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 171,529 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter worth about $780,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.