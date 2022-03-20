Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 461.22% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CABA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.
Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $55.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.38. Cabaletta Bio has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $14.95.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 355.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 171,529 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter worth about $780,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.
Cabaletta Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.
