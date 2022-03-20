Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,308,879,000 after purchasing an additional 389,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after purchasing an additional 372,867 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,701,000 after purchasing an additional 190,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $340.74 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.43 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $346.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $355.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

