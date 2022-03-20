Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 175 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 11,498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $4,811,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,347 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $153.99 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.83. The stock has a market cap of $172.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

