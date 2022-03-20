Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $267,000 Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Plug Power by 14.3% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Plug Power by 2.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 49.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Plug Power by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Plug Power by 24.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.69.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.58 and a quick ratio of 9.94.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

