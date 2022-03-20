Bruce H. Spector Acquires 10,000 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Stock

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) Director Bruce H. Spector acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $141,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ARDC opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $16.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 295,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the third quarter worth about $65,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

