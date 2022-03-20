Bruce H. Spector Acquires 10,000 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Stock

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) Director Bruce H. Spector acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $141,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of ARDC opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $16.66.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
