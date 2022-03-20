Brokers Set Expectations for Cogent Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGTGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.51). Wedbush also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.91) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of COGT stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $312.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95. Cogent Biosciences has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $11.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COGT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 36.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 467.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 281,768 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 2,409.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 486,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $762,000.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

