Brokers Set Expectations for Brookfield Business Partners L.P.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $5.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.81. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

NYSE BBU opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.47. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $51.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,469 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,194,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,156,000 after buying an additional 299,314 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,847,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 928,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,503,000 after buying an additional 34,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $21,614,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

