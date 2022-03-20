Brokerages Set T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) PT at $187.64

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.64.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,930. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,688,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 132.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 95,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,899,000 after purchasing an additional 54,469 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,078,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $133.07 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.82 and its 200 day moving average is $185.61.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.59%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

