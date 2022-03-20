Brokerages Set Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) PT at $69.38

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,523,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 186.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,379 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1,770.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 884,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,581,000 after acquiring an additional 837,389 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 938.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 844,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,437,000 after acquiring an additional 762,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 94.2% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,295,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,462,000 after acquiring an additional 628,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.83 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.71. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

