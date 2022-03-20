Brokerages Set Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) PT at $68.93

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.93.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $68.36 on Thursday. Sealed Air has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $70.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day moving average is $63.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.02%.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

