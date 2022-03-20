Brokerages Set Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Price Target at $204.57

Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 37,551 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at $786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

SAFM stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $177.73. The company had a trading volume of 291,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,156. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $153.44 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.48 and its 200 day moving average is $186.61. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 31.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About Sanderson Farms (Get Rating)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.