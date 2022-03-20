Brokerages Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) PT at $69.48

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.38.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.81%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,713 over the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

