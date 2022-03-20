Brokerages Set Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) PT at $55.00

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Progress Software by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Progress Software by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Progress Software by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.32. The company had a trading volume of 637,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,399. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.15. Progress Software has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $143.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.12 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

