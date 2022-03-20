Brokerages Set Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Target Price at $51.12

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.12.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.35. 2,443,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

