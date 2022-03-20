Brokerages Set Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) PT at $288.88

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $289.76.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 651,173 shares of company stock worth $176,985,164 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2,646.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 75,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after buying an additional 72,456 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $2.13 on Friday, hitting $287.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,510,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,541. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.00. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $291.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $273.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

