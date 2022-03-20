Brokerages Set Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) PT at GBX 417.50

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 432.14 ($5.62).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRST. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.98) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.33) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.53) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.59) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of LON CRST opened at GBX 295.40 ($3.84) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £758.94 million and a PE ratio of 10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. Crest Nicholson has a 52-week low of GBX 247 ($3.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 469 ($6.10). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 312.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 350.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This is a boost from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

In other news, insider Peter Truscott acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.01) per share, with a total value of £92,400 ($120,156.05). Also, insider David Arnold purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.53) per share, with a total value of £10,440 ($13,576.07). Insiders bought a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,194,000 over the last three months.

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

