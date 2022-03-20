Brokerages Set Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) PT at C$12.08

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight Capital downgraded Canopy Growth to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of WEED stock opened at C$8.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.59. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of C$7.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

