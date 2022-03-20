Brokerages Set Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Target Price at $61.00

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Calix from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Calix by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Calix by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Calix by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CALX stock traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $46.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,343. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.53. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.65. Calix has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

