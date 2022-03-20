Brokerages Set Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Target Price at $61.00

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Calix from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.
In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CALX stock traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $46.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,343. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.53. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.65. Calix has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $80.95.
Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Calix (Get Rating)
Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calix (CALX)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.