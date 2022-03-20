Brokerages Set BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) PT at $11.25

Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:BRSP traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $9.30. 875,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. BrightSpire Capital has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55.

BrightSpire Capital ( NYSE:BRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 75.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.51%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,384,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,716,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,692,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,362,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,842,000. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

