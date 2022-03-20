Brokerages Set Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Target Price at $16.62

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.62.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In related news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregg A. Melnick purchased 7,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,434.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 33,862 shares of company stock worth $475,490 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,395 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth approximately $64,050,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 354.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,222,336 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,677 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,329,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,467,000 after acquiring an additional 598,310 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

