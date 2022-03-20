Brokerages Set Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) PT at $5.42

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.42.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNIY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday, November 29th.
Shares of BKNIY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55.
About Bankinter (Get Rating)
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bankinter (BKNIY)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.