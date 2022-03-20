Brokerages Set Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) PT at $5.42

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNIY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of BKNIY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.0472 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 42.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

