Brokerages Set Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Price Target at $89.00

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on APO. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of APO stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.58. 7,325,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,980. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.24. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 21.53%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $27,000.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.