Brokerages Set Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Price Target at $89.00

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APO. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.58. 7,325,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,980. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 21.53%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $27,000.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

