Brokerages Set Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Target Price at GBX 3,546.25

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2022

Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,546.25 ($46.12).

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAL. Liberum Capital cut Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.27) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.61) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,150 ($40.96) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.41) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($37.67) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($7,948.86). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($50.96), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($3,113,795.84).

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 3,684.50 ($47.91) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,556.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,110.26. The company has a market cap of £49.28 billion and a PE ratio of 7.03. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 2,350 ($30.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,141.50 ($53.86).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

About Anglo American (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.