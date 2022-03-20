Brokerages Set Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Target Price at GBX 3,546.25

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,546.25 ($46.12).

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAL. Liberum Capital cut Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.27) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.61) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,150 ($40.96) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.41) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($37.67) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($7,948.86). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($50.96), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($3,113,795.84).

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 3,684.50 ($47.91) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,556.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,110.26. The company has a market cap of £49.28 billion and a PE ratio of 7.03. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 2,350 ($30.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,141.50 ($53.86).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

