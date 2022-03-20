Brokerages Expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.96. Inter Parfums reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

IPAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

In other news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $313,417.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,835 shares of company stock valued at $778,833 in the last three months. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPAR traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.00. 233,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,818. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $108.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

