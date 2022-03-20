Brokerages Expect Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hyzon Motors.

HYZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,552,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,975,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,447,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,472,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 127,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

HYZN opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. Hyzon Motors has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54.

