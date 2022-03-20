Brokerages Expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $882.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) to post $882.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $941.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $846.97 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported sales of $342.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year sales of $4.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.70.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,077. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $124,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,250,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,875 shares of company stock worth $20,507,014. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,911,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,492,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,750,000 after acquiring an additional 144,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.