Brokerages Anticipate LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) to post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for LG Display’s earnings. LG Display posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that LG Display will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LG Display.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CLSA upgraded LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in LG Display by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,649,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,764,000 after buying an additional 262,672 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in LG Display by 110.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,141,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 600,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in LG Display by 251.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 642,597 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in LG Display by 651.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 531,888 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in LG Display by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPL opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64. LG Display has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

