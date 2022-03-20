Brokerages Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $684.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) to post sales of $684.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $684.00 million and the highest is $685.40 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $555.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 444.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KFY traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.77 and a 200-day moving average of $72.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $84.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.73%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

