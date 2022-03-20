Brokerages Anticipate HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages predict that HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. HBT Financial posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HBT Financial.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.01. The company had a trading volume of 61,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,342. The stock has a market cap of $551.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.34. HBT Financial has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 871,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 860,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after acquiring an additional 110,875 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in HBT Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 833,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,856 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in HBT Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 408,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 41,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HBT Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

