Brokerages Anticipate Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amplitude’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amplitude.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMPL. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amplitude presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $340,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $69,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,563,748 shares of company stock worth $49,947,941 and sold 18,596 shares worth $751,357. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMPL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.97. 2,647,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,197. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.42. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $87.98.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

