Brokerages Anticipate Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) to Announce $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.43. Academy Sports and Outdoors posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full-year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Academy Sports and Outdoors.

ASO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $38.65 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

