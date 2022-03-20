British Land’s (BLND) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.45) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.50) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on British Land from GBX 585 ($7.61) to GBX 630 ($8.19) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.50) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British Land presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 532.86 ($6.93).

Get British Land alerts:

BLND opened at GBX 519.80 ($6.76) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 529.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 519.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63. British Land has a one year low of GBX 441.70 ($5.74) and a one year high of GBX 563.80 ($7.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.24.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.