Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Raised by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 53,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 103,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

BMY stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $71.02. The firm has a market cap of $154.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,668 shares of company stock worth $9,671,888 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

