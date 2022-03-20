Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.53.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,249. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at $1,782,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,126,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Brinker International by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,917,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,631,000 after purchasing an additional 680,075 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Brinker International by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 58,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Brinker International by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EAT traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,096. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.18. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $76.36. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.50.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brinker International (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.