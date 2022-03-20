BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Gap Down to $16.95

Shares of BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.95, but opened at $16.51. BRC shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 2,611 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

BRC Company Profile (NYSE:BRCC)

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

