BOX Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 15,622 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 459% compared to the typical volume of 2,796 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.

Get BOX alerts:

NYSE BOX opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58. BOX has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -80.06 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $3,999,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,729. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,460,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 464.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,284,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after buying an additional 1,879,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,321,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,235,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,378,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,633,000 after buying an additional 853,705 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.