Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BWMN opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BWMN shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $30,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 755.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 70,211 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $654,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth $51,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.