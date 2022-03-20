Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Booking were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Booking by 1.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Booking by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Booking by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Booking by 11.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Booking by 11.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded up $25.17 on Friday, hitting $2,186.31. 509,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,341.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2,361.75. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 87.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,720.81.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

