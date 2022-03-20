Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bogota Financial Corp. is the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank. It offers saving accounts, checking accounts, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment and other financial services. Bogota Financial Corp. is based in NJ, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bogota Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of BSBK stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. Bogota Financial has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $156.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bogota Financial will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Masterson bought 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $33,647.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 923.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bogota Financial by 49.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bogota Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bogota Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bogota Financial by 183.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 33,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

