BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $67.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Societe Generale’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 126.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNPQY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €69.60 ($76.48) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($79.12) to €74.00 ($81.32) in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €75.00 ($82.42) to €78.00 ($85.71) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $29.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $38.48.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.