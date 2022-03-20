BMO Capital Markets Increases Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Price Target to C$15.30

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.80 to C$15.30 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NXR.UN. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NXR.UN stock opened at C$2.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$234.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.65. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$1.09 and a one year high of C$2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.09.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

