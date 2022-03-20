BMO Capital Markets Cuts Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Price Target to C$5.00

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Calfrac Well Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of CFWFF opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

