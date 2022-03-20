Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:BJDX) Director Buys $65,400.00 in Stock

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) Director Douglas Clark Wurth bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BJDX opened at $1.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.42. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Bluejay Diagnostics Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Bluejay Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc is a late-stage, pre-revenue medical device company. It focused on developing near-patient products for triage, diagnosis and monitoring of disease progression. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc is based in ACTON, Mass.

