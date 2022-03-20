Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Sells $231,612.20 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,823 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $231,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,277,876.60.

BE opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.78. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

BE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $10,129,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 11.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 632,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,004,000 after acquiring an additional 66,355 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

